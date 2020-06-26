Late fees returning to BMV next week

INDIANAPOLIS — Late fees are returning to the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles next week.
All administrative penalties, also known as late fees, were waived early in the COVID-19 pandemic, but they return on July 1.
Any Indiana residents with expired driver’s licenses, permits, state identification cards, and vehicle registrations should complete their transactions before July 1 to avoid paying the late fee.
The BMV resumed walk-in service on June 15, to record crowds.
Customer-facing BMV employees are required to wear masks and customers visiting a branch are encouraged to do the same.