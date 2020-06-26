Menu

Late fees returning to BMV next week

BMV issues $28.75 million in refunds to nearly 5-million overcharged customers
Posted at 5:20 PM, Jun 26, 2020
INDIANAPOLIS — Late fees are returning to the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles next week.

All administrative penalties, also known as late fees, were waived early in the COVID-19 pandemic, but they return on July 1.

Any Indiana residents with expired driver’s licenses, permits, state identification cards, and vehicle registrations should complete their transactions before July 1 to avoid paying the late fee.

The BMV resumed walk-in service on June 15, to record crowds.

Customer-facing BMV employees are required to wear masks and customers visiting a branch are encouraged to do the same.

