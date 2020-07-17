Major Indianapolis-based restaurant companies to require patrons wear face masks

INDIANAPOLIS — Two significant Indianapolis-based restaurant groups announced they will require all of their patrons to wear a mask while dining in their restaurants.

Starting Monday, Cunnigham Restaurant Group and Huse Culinary will require all patrons in their restaurants to wear face coverings. The companies announced the new policies on Friday following the growing number of national retailers setting mandatory face-covering policies.

“Our focus, more than ever, is on the health and safety of everyone who enters our doors and our employees,” Craig Huse, CEO of Huse Culinary, said. “Wearing a mask is a simple way to help keep all of us safe while still being able to enjoy dining out. Both Huse Culinary and Cunningham Restaurant Group are committed to reducing the spread of COVID-19 by asking patrons to join our employees in wearing face coverings.”

CRG is known for popular eateries such as Bru Burger and Livery, and Huse Culinary is the parent company of two downtown Indianapolis classics, like St. Elmo Steak House and Harry & Izzy's.

Such Indianapolis restaurants were already in compliance with the Marion County mask mandate instituted last week. However, both companies have restaurants in several other central Indiana towns and counties, including Hamilton and Hendricks Counties.

"We feel this is our best chance to control the spread of COVID-19, which will allow our staff to continue working and our restaurants to remain open,” Mike Cunningham, President and CEO ofCRG, said.

Restaurants owned by CRG and Huse Culinary to be affected by the requirement outside of Marion County include:



Charbonos in Avon

Bru Burger Bar locations in Brownsburg, Carmel, Evansville, Lafayette, Noblesville and Plainfield

Livery in Noblesville

1933 Lounge by St. Elmo in Fishers

The HC Tavern + Kitchen in Fishers

Both companies ask that guests who are not able to wear a mask due to medical conditions consider a face shield.

