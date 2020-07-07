Major retailers to states: Mandate face masks now

NEW YORK — Retailers have a message for state governors: Please make everyone wear a face mask.

The Retail Industry Leaders Association, which represents Target, Home Depot and other major chains, says different rules around the country have made it confusing for shoppers and often lead to conflicts between customers and workers trying to enforce store rules.

Videos on social media have shown shoppers getting angry when employees ask them to wear a mask.

“Retailers are alarmed with the instances of hostility and violence front-line employees are experiencing by a vocal minority of customers,” said RILA President Brian Dodge.

The retail association sent a letter to the National Governors Association asking that all states require face mask wearing.

Fewer than half of U.S. states require wearing a face mask in public, according to the retailers.