Marion County Health Department offers new COVID-19 testing center

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Marion County Public Health Department will host a new COVID-19 community testing site offering drive-through and walk-up testing beginning Friday.

The new testing site will be located at the Marion County Public Health Department, 38383 N. Rural St. Testing will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot east of the Hasbrook Building.

Testing will also be offered at the following locations and times:

- Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 4790 W. 16th St. | Tuesday and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

- Warren Central High School, 9500 E. 16th St. | Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The health department is encouraging those who have been involved in the recent protests and demonstrations in Indianapolis to get tested.

"If you have been involved in any of the demonstrations or large crowds, it is recommended that you get tested," Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department said. "If you plan on participating in any of the demonstrations, it is recommended that you wear a face covering and practice social distancing."

Other testing criteria for these sites includes:

- Fever

- Cough

- Shortness of breath

- Chills

- Muscle pains

- Headaches

- Sore throat

- New loss of taste or smell

Those with or without symptoms who are part of the following groups may also get tested:

- Seniors of 65 years old

- Those with weakened immune systems

- Frontline essential workers

- Those who have participated in local demonstrations

- Those with underlying health conditions

Testing at the sites is by appointment only. Residents with symptoms of COVID-19 or who meet other testing criteria can register by visiting www.marionhealth.org/indycovid or call 317-221-5515 or 317-221-8967 for assistance.

