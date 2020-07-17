Meijer now requiring customers to wear masks

INDIANAPOLIS — Meijer is the latest of the big chain stores to mandate the use of face masks or coverings by its customers, effective July 20.

The new order covers all 253 Meijer stores and gas stations in six states. Customers who have medical conditions that prevent them from wearing face coverings are exempt.

For customers who prefer to not come inside the store, Meijer says other options are its home delivery and curbside pickup services.

Walmart is joining a number of major retails in requiring the use of masks. Stories include: Walmart, Kroger, CVS, Kohl's and Target.

