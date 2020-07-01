Millions more go to organizations helping in the COVID-19 crisis

INDIANAPOLIS — Millions of dollars in grant money is going to Central Indiana organizations helping in the COVID-19 crisis.
Tuesday, the Central Indiana COVID-19 Community Economic Relief Fund (C-CERF) made its final round of grants to 48 Marion County community organizations. In all, more than $21 million has been awarded since March to 186 organizations serving individuals and families affected by the virus.
The latest grants include $1.8 million to a pair of food banks. The C-CERF Task Force prioritized the final distribution of grants to organizations in Marion County focused on people struggling with mental health issues caused by isolation and stress; food access for individuals with lost income; and other underserved populations with special focus on the African American community.
Here's a look at where the latest grants are going:
|Beacon of Hope
|$ 10,000
|Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana
|$ 50,000
|Bloom Project
|$ 35,000
|Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis
|$ 70,000
|Brandywine Creek Farms
|$ 10,000
|Brooke's Place
|$ 10,000
|The Caring Place
|$ 20,000
|Center for Wellness for Urban Women
|$ 25,000
|Circle Up Indy
|$ 50,000
|Eastern Star Church
|$ 70,000
|Indianapolis E-learning Fund
|$ 250,000
|Emmanuel Baptist Church
|$ 50,000
|Englewood Christian Church
|$ 50,000
|Family Promise of Greater Indianapolis
|$ 25,000
|Felege Hiywot Center
|$ 50,000
|Girls Inc. of Greater Indianapolis
|$ 25,000
|Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana
|$ 1,200,000
|Groundwork Indy
|$ 50,000
|Heritage Place
|$ 25,000
|Indiana Black Expo
|$ 70,000
|Indiana Diaper Bank
|$ 5,000
|Indiana Minority Health Coalition
|$ 100,000
|Indianapolis National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC)
|$ 50,000
|Indy10 Black Lives Matter
|$ 35,000
|Indy Black Chamber
|$ 50,000
|Indy Reads
|$ 25,000
|Joy's House
|$ 10,000
|Kids Voice of Indiana
|$ 30,000
|Lord's Pantry at Anna's House
|$ 5,000
|Martin Center Sickle Cell Initiative
|$ 30,000
|Midwest Food Bank
|$ 600,000
|Mount Carmel Community Development Corporation
|$ 35,000
|Mount Carmel Church
|$ 50,000
|National Alliance of Mental Illness - Greater Indianapolis
|$ 25,000
|Peace Learning Center
|$ 25,000
|Proact Indy
|$ 35,000
|Purpose For My Pain
|$ 20,000
|Raphael Health Center
|$ 50,000
|Recovery Café / We Bloom
|$ 10,000
|Recycle Force
|$ 50,000
|The Reset Center
|$ 20,000
|Rophe Free Clinic
|$ 35,000
|Ross Foundation
|$ 35,000
|Second Helpings
|$ 300,000
|Shalom Health Center
|$ 50,000
|Silence No More
|$ 35,000
|VOICES
|$ 35,000
|Westminster Neighborhood Services
|$ 10,000
|TOTAL
|$3,905,000
“We are proud to be part of a philanthropic community that lifted up such an important fund, so quickly and so generously, to ease the suffering of thousands of our residents during this crisis and before government relief money began to flow,” said Ann Murtlow, president and CEO of United Way. “We commend the direct service organizations and their employees and volunteers who we've had the honor of supporting through C-CERF and the many others who do good work but who we were unable to help with our substantial but still limited resources.”