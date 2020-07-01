Menu

Millions more go to organizations helping in the COVID-19 crisis

Local food banks receive $1.8 million
Posted at 9:34 PM, Jun 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-30 21:34:50-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Millions of dollars in grant money is going to Central Indiana organizations helping in the COVID-19 crisis.

Tuesday, the Central Indiana COVID-19 Community Economic Relief Fund (C-CERF) made its final round of grants to 48 Marion County community organizations. In all, more than $21 million has been awarded since March to 186 organizations serving individuals and families affected by the virus.

The latest grants include $1.8 million to a pair of food banks. The C-CERF Task Force prioritized the final distribution of grants to organizations in Marion County focused on people struggling with mental health issues caused by isolation and stress; food access for individuals with lost income; and other underserved populations with special focus on the African American community.

Here's a look at where the latest grants are going:

Beacon of Hope$ 10,000
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana$ 50,000
Bloom Project$ 35,000
Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis$ 70,000
Brandywine Creek Farms$ 10,000
Brooke's Place$ 10,000
The Caring Place$ 20,000
Center for Wellness for Urban Women$ 25,000
Circle Up Indy$ 50,000
Eastern Star Church$ 70,000
Indianapolis E-learning Fund$ 250,000
Emmanuel Baptist Church$ 50,000
Englewood Christian Church$ 50,000
Family Promise of Greater Indianapolis$ 25,000
Felege Hiywot Center$ 50,000
Girls Inc. of Greater Indianapolis$ 25,000
Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana$ 1,200,000
Groundwork Indy$ 50,000
Heritage Place$ 25,000
Indiana Black Expo$ 70,000
Indiana Diaper Bank$ 5,000
Indiana Minority Health Coalition$ 100,000
Indianapolis National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC)$ 50,000
Indy10 Black Lives Matter$ 35,000
Indy Black Chamber$ 50,000
Indy Reads$ 25,000
Joy's House$ 10,000
Kids Voice of Indiana$ 30,000
Lord's Pantry at Anna's House$ 5,000
Martin Center Sickle Cell Initiative$ 30,000
Midwest Food Bank$ 600,000
Mount Carmel Community Development Corporation$ 35,000
Mount Carmel Church$ 50,000
National Alliance of Mental Illness - Greater Indianapolis$ 25,000
Peace Learning Center$ 25,000
Proact Indy$ 35,000
Purpose For My Pain$ 20,000
Raphael Health Center$ 50,000
Recovery Café / We Bloom$ 10,000
Recycle Force$ 50,000
The Reset Center$ 20,000
Rophe Free Clinic$ 35,000
Ross Foundation$ 35,000
Second Helpings$ 300,000
Shalom Health Center$ 50,000
Silence No More$ 35,000
VOICES$ 35,000
Westminster Neighborhood Services$ 10,000
TOTAL$3,905,000

“We are proud to be part of a philanthropic community that lifted up such an important fund, so quickly and so generously, to ease the suffering of thousands of our residents during this crisis and before government relief money began to flow,” said Ann Murtlow, president and CEO of United Way. “We commend the direct service organizations and their employees and volunteers who we've had the honor of supporting through C-CERF and the many others who do good work but who we were unable to help with our substantial but still limited resources.”

