Millions more go to organizations helping in the COVID-19 crisis

INDIANAPOLIS — Millions of dollars in grant money is going to Central Indiana organizations helping in the COVID-19 crisis.

Tuesday, the Central Indiana COVID-19 Community Economic Relief Fund (C-CERF) made its final round of grants to 48 Marion County community organizations. In all, more than $21 million has been awarded since March to 186 organizations serving individuals and families affected by the virus.

The latest grants include $1.8 million to a pair of food banks. The C-CERF Task Force prioritized the final distribution of grants to organizations in Marion County focused on people struggling with mental health issues caused by isolation and stress; food access for individuals with lost income; and other underserved populations with special focus on the African American community.

Here's a look at where the latest grants are going:

Beacon of Hope $ 10,000 Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana $ 50,000 Bloom Project $ 35,000 Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis $ 70,000 Brandywine Creek Farms $ 10,000 Brooke's Place $ 10,000 The Caring Place $ 20,000 Center for Wellness for Urban Women $ 25,000 Circle Up Indy $ 50,000 Eastern Star Church $ 70,000 Indianapolis E-learning Fund $ 250,000 Emmanuel Baptist Church $ 50,000 Englewood Christian Church $ 50,000 Family Promise of Greater Indianapolis $ 25,000 Felege Hiywot Center $ 50,000 Girls Inc. of Greater Indianapolis $ 25,000 Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana $ 1,200,000 Groundwork Indy $ 50,000 Heritage Place $ 25,000 Indiana Black Expo $ 70,000 Indiana Diaper Bank $ 5,000 Indiana Minority Health Coalition $ 100,000 Indianapolis National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) $ 50,000 Indy10 Black Lives Matter $ 35,000 Indy Black Chamber $ 50,000 Indy Reads $ 25,000 Joy's House $ 10,000 Kids Voice of Indiana $ 30,000 Lord's Pantry at Anna's House $ 5,000 Martin Center Sickle Cell Initiative $ 30,000 Midwest Food Bank $ 600,000 Mount Carmel Community Development Corporation $ 35,000 Mount Carmel Church $ 50,000 National Alliance of Mental Illness - Greater Indianapolis $ 25,000 Peace Learning Center $ 25,000 Proact Indy $ 35,000 Purpose For My Pain $ 20,000 Raphael Health Center $ 50,000 Recovery Café / We Bloom $ 10,000 Recycle Force $ 50,000 The Reset Center $ 20,000 Rophe Free Clinic $ 35,000 Ross Foundation $ 35,000 Second Helpings $ 300,000 Shalom Health Center $ 50,000 Silence No More $ 35,000 VOICES $ 35,000 Westminster Neighborhood Services $ 10,000 TOTAL $3,905,000

“We are proud to be part of a philanthropic community that lifted up such an important fund, so quickly and so generously, to ease the suffering of thousands of our residents during this crisis and before government relief money began to flow,” said Ann Murtlow, president and CEO of United Way. “We commend the direct service organizations and their employees and volunteers who we've had the honor of supporting through C-CERF and the many others who do good work but who we were unable to help with our substantial but still limited resources.”