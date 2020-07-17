Monumental Marathon among latest events falling by the wayside due to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Organizers of the 2020 Monumental Marathon appear to have taken a page from the 1959 short story and later movie, "The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner."

This year's 26-mile foot race through the streets of Indianapolis scheduled for November 1 has been canceled because of the pandemic, but there will still be a "virtual" marathon.

What does that mean? Those who register can run a 26-mile route on their own, anytime during November. The specifics are explained in this link:https://monumentalmarathon.com/participants/faq-virtual/

In more normal times, the marathon has become a major event, drawing thousands from all 50 states and over 25 countries. The fact that so many people take part proved to be the marathon's undoing this year. Social distancing just isn't possible in a marathon.

Organizers issued this statement Friday:

Over the past several months, we have been working with city officials, local authorities, medical providers, volunteers, participants and community partners to navigate all of the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to convert the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon to a virtual event and forgo the in-person event experience in 2020.

Beyond Monumental is fortunate to have a significant support system in place, and we feel a deep responsibility to keep everyone involved as safe and healthy as possible. We remain fully committed to our mission of improving health and wellness through running events and programs and will continue to work as hard as ever toward that purpose.

Registrants have the option to switch to virtual, defer to 2021, or donate their entry to our kids running program (Monumental Kids Movement).

Options are still being explored for an in-person experience for the Indy Half Marathon on October 3.

