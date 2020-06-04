Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

More than 725K Hoosiers have filed for unemployment since the coronavirus pandemic began

items.[0].image.alt
RTV6
unemployment.JPG
unemployment insurance claims office.JPG
Posted at 9:39 AM, Jun 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-04 11:39:10-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are still filing for unemployment at unprecedented numbers 11 weeks after the coronavirus pandemic began.

New figures from the Department of Labor this week showed 23,591 initial claims were filed in Indiana for the week of May 30.

Since March, at least 727,790 Hoosiers have filed for unemployment. According to the Department of Workforce Development, Hoosiers were filing roughly 2,000 unemployment claims per week the pandemic began.

READ | 1.8 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

Indiana isn't alone; unemployment claims across the country remain at a record high. Last week, more than 1.8 million Americans filed for unemployment, bringing the 11-week total in the United States to more than 42 million unemployment claims since March.

Although the numbers are still unprecedented, Thursday's report marked the ninth straight week of declining unemployment numbers, as every state has begun the process of lifting coronavirus-related lockdowns. However, unemployment claims remain historically high.

Prior to the pandemic, the record high for weekly unemployment claims came in 2006, when 665,000 people filed for unemployment. The Department of Labor has been tracking the statistics since 1967.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM RTV6

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS