Most agencies in City-County Building to reopen Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indianapolis and Marion County agencies in the City-County Building will reopen Monday.

Public services, including property tax payments, property tax assessment and valuation, property services, county assessor's office, county recorder's office, and other county services will be reopen, according to a press release from the city. The services are consolidated on the first floor and makers are on the floor to help maintain social distancing guidelines.

The juvenile and civil courts will reopen with limited in-person hearings on July 6, according to the release. The traffic court will continue to operate remotely.

If you are attending a court proceeding, you should check your case status online before coming to the building to make sure it hasn't been delayed, held remotely, or moved to another court.

Before coming to the building, you are asked to check online first to schedule an appointment online and see if the city service you need is available online.

Everyone entering the building is required to wear a face-covering or mask at all times, according to the release. Reusable face-coverings will be handed out for those who need one.

The City-County Building started to partially reopen on June 15.

You are asked to use the following entrances below to access the specific service you need, according to the release:



North – Market Street Entrance—Courts and Related Services Only