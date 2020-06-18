Nearly 25K apply for unemployment benefits in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 25,000 people applied for unemployment insurance in Indiana over the last week, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week.

The number of claims filed in the week that ended June 13 in Indiana was 24,952. That is an increase from the 22,931 of the previous week.

Last week was an anomaly in the usual trend of unemployment insurance claims in the state. As the state has opened back up, the number of claims has decreased, except for last week’s data. It’s unclear why the number of claims increased over the two-week period.

Even though more than 700,000 Hoosiers have filed for unemployment since the COVID-19 pandemic started, only about 216,000 received payments in the week that ended June 6.

A spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said there could be many reasons those numbers are so different, such as some returning to work, some ineligible for unemployment benefits or some with claims under investigation.

Nationally, an additional 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment. The 13-week total is up to 45 million people.

