Noblesville announces plan for students to return to school

NOBLESVILLE — Noblesville Schools administrators announced details of the school system's back-to-school plan on Saturday.

Beginning Aug. 3, students can either attend school in-person or participate in online learning.

According to a plan released by Noblesville Schools, elementary school students whose families choose in-person instruction will attend school every day. Middle and high school students who decide to take classes at school with attend on a 50% schedule while alternating days in the school building and learning at home.

An online-only option will be available for students who have risk-factor health issues and those who have household members with health issues.

Noblesville's plans for the school year could change based on how the pandemic progresses.

"The pandemic shifts rapidly and we don’t know what the rest of the school year may bring," the school system's announcement said. "If cases increase, schools may be ordered to close again, requiring all students to shift to online learning. If the situation improves, we may be able to abandon some elements of this plan and return to more normal operating conditions. We will be in close communication with staff and families as future decisions are made."

Students will be allowed to participate in athletics and performing arts activities whether they take classes in-person or virtually. Other extracurricular activities, such as clubs, will be conducted virtually or suspended, according to Noblesville Schools.

There will be no consequences for students who are absent due to illness or mandatory quarantine, according to the school system's plan.