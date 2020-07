INDIANAPOLIS — After a few consecutive weeks of increases, the number of Hoosiers making first-time unemployment claims dropped by about 20,000 in the last week.

The number of first-time unemployment claims was 24,086, a decrease of about 20,000 from the previous week’s adjusted total of 44,827.

This represents the first week-to-week decrease in claims since early June.

In the 15 weeks since the COVID-19 pandemic began, about 840,000 Hoosiers have filed for unemployment.