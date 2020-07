INDIANAPOLIS — The number of Hoosiers filing first-time unemployment claims jumped again last week to 29,037.

The prior week's adjusted total was 22,102.

With the exception of the week of June 27, the number of claims in Indiana has remained in the 20,000s since early may.

In the 16 weeks since the COVID-19 pandemic began, about 860,000 Hoosiers have filed for unemployment.