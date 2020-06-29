Organizations still helping food-insecure families during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — Organizations are still working together to fight hunger despite the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since about 1 in 6 Hoosier families struggle with food insecurity, organizations like Second Helpings are still helping people get food who need it.

"We really pivoted our usual way of doing it," Nora Spitznogle of Second Helpings said. "We were sending free meals to congregate sites, but now sharing a meal together isn't the best idea. We are making over 500 sandwiches a day."

While the way organizations are handing out food has evolved, it's allowed for them to better get to know the families they serve and their specific needs.

The pandemic has also opened some new doors for the organization. Before the pandemic, it wasn't getting food from caterers or big pantries.

"Sadly, there have been 12 restaurants now that have closed during this COVID times that were generous enough to open their freezer doors to us, refrigerators, and their dry goods," Spitznogle said.