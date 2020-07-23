Report: White House warns Indianapolis, other cities, need 'aggressive' action against COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — "Aggressive" action is needed in several cities, including Indianapolis, due to an increase of positive COVID-19 cases, a leader of the White House Coronvirus Task Force said on a private call, according to a report from The Center for Public Integrity.

Dr. Deborah Birx joined the private call, hosted by the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, with hundreds of emergency managers and state and local leaders Wednesday, according to the story.

It's not clear who, if any, emergency managers or leaders from Indiana were on the call.

The Center for Public Integrity obtained a recording of the call.

Birx warned 11 cities should start mitigation efforts due to the COVID-19 positivity rate increasing, according to the recording of the call.

The following cities were identified by Birx:



Baltimore

Cleveland

Columbus

Indianapolis

Las Vegas

Miami

Minneapolis

Nashville

New Orleans

Pittsburgh

St. Louis

As of Wednesday, there are more than 13,000 COVID-19 cases in Marion County, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health.

MORE INFO | Marion County surpasses 13,000 COVID-19 cases

WRTV reached out to the City of Indianapolis and Marion County Department of Public Health for a comment Wednesday evening and is awaiting a response.

To read the full story from The Center for Public Integrity, click here.