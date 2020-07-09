Sheriff: Do not call 911 to report mask violations in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — The mandatory mask mandate in Marion County instructs almost everyone to wear a face-covering in public.

Officials say the Marion County Public Health Department could fine individuals and businesses who do not follow the order, starting Thursday.

The Marion County Sheriff's Department said on Thursday that although you can report people and institutions who violate the mandate, you should not call 911 to do so.

Instead, MCSD asks that those wishing to report mask mandate violations to call the county's COVID-19 Call Center at 317-221-5500.

"Citations will be presented to these individuals. And then we have a court system that we go through in order to do the fines," Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Health Department, said in an interview with RTV6.

Masks, or face coverings, should be worn at all public entities including, libraries, restaurants, grocery stores and office buildings. They are also required outdoors if social distancing is not possible.

There are exceptions to the new rule, which include children under the age of 2, those experiencing homelessness, and those who are hearing or speaking impaired.

