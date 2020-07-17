Six members of IU football team test positive for COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON — News from the Indiana University Athletic Department Friday shows just how difficult it may be for college football teams to hold a 2020 season.

IU has suspended voluntary football workouts after six members of the program tested positive for COVID-19 this week. IU would not say if all six were players, coaches or other members of the team.

IU Athletics began bringing groups of students back to campus for voluntary workouts on June 15. Each positive COVID-19 test results in isolation until further notice and contact tracing measures are established to detect individuals who are considered close contacts, and may have been exposed to the virus. These close contact individuals are also quarantined until further notice.

This football workout pause does not impact individuals who have been cleared to participate in voluntary workouts from the IU’s men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball and field hockey programs.

All summer athletic activities will continue to be voluntary in all sports currently permitted to engage in such activities.

The Hoosiers are scheduled to open their football season at Wisconsin September 4, then are off until Big-10 play resumes on October 10. The hole in the schedule developed when the Big-10 announced all non-conference football games were canceled. As a result, Indiana lost three non-conference games, including a home game with Ball State.