Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

South Africa's surge of virus cases expected to rise rapidly

items.[0].image.alt
Themba Hadebe/AP
FILE - In this Friday June 19, 2020, a woman wearing a face mask passes a coronavirus billboard carrying a message in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus. South Africa's Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize said Sunday June 28, 2020 the country's current surge of COVID-19 cases is expected to dramatically increase in the coming weeks and press the country's hospitals to the limit. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe/File)
Virus Outbreak South Africa Surge
Posted at 4:41 PM, Jun 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-28 16:43:03-04

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s health minister says the country's current surge of COVID-19 cases is expected to dramatically increase in the coming weeks and press the country’s hospitals to the limit.

The minister said in a statement Sunday night that more than 4,300 people have been hospitalized with the disease caused by the new coronavirus out of South Africa’s 138,000 confirmed cases.

He warned this number is expected to rise in July and August, South Africa's winter months.

He said that the biggest cities, including Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, are expected to experience an exponential rise.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS