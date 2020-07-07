The July 4 celebrations are over, but the coronavirus hangover could be on the way

INDIANAPOLIS — Videos from the July 4 weekend show plenty of people put aside social distancing to celebrate the holiday.

But the hours spent having fun during the coronavirus pandemic could end up doing harm in the future.

"Large gatherings can be a risk factor for picking up COVID-19," Dr. Christopher Belcher, infection prevention director at St. Vincent Hospital, said. "People get within their six feet. They don't wear their mask especially when they're eating or drinking, laughing, so it does put them at risk."

Belcher offered advice to anyone who may not have followed health guidelines while out this past weekend.

"If you were taking part in that, please be respectful of your family and other people in the community and be really careful," he said. "Wear your mask when you're out. That really is the best way to keep you from droplets out in the air that can effect other people."

While early reports suggested younger people were more likely to have a milder case of the virus, that view is changing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now warns it's not just those over the age of 65 who are at increased risk for severe illness.

"If you do hear somebody at that party was sick, you really need to take that seriously and you may need to quarantine at home if you interacted with them," Belcher said.