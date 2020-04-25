Walk to benefit National MS Society went virtual due to social distancing guidelines

INDIANAPOLIS — A walk planned for Saturday to benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society went virtual due to social distancing guidelines.

Some people who were registered for Walk MS in Indianapolis met to walk Saturday morning, while still following social distancing guidelines.

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society is giving people fundraising tools to help them still raise money virtually while they can't meet for large events. Some teams are still planning to have events once the social distancing guidelines are lifted.

For people like Lance Oxley, the walk was a way for him to try to achieve his goals.

"It is kind of an odd motivational goal, but over the years the distance I can walk has reduced," Oxley said. "Walking the full mile was always a goal of mine and one of my ways of fighting back against MS. Last year was the first that a couldn’t do a mile walk so I just walked across the bridge and back. Now my goal is to walk across the bridge as long as can for the walk. I know lots of people that have progressed to chairs and are doing ok, so part of me knows this is kind of a selfish goal, but accomplishing something like this is a personal win and to do it as part of a team with friends and family that can raise over $20,000 to stop MS at some point is awesome!"

For more information on resources and support the the society, you can visit its website.