Hogsett: Bars, nightclubs to close under new restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS – Mayor Joe Hogsett announced new restrictions in the city of Indianapolis due to an increase of COVID-19.
The new restrictions go into effect July 24.
Here are some of the new restrictions:
- Social gatherings can’t exceed 50 people
- Indoor religious services can be held at 50% capacity. Outdoor services may continue without restriction.
- Bars and nightclubs that don’t serve food must close until at least Aug. 12, including bar seating at restaurants.
- Indoor restaurant service may operate at 50% capacity. Outdoor seating remains preferred.
- Hair salons, spas and tattoo parlors may operate by appointment only
- Gyms and fitness centers may operate at 25% capacity.
- All in-person schooling is delayed until Aug. 5
