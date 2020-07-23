Menu

Hogsett: Bars, nightclubs to close under new restrictions

Posted at 3:46 PM, Jul 23, 2020
INDIANAPOLIS – Mayor Joe Hogsett announced new restrictions in the city of Indianapolis due to an increase of COVID-19.

The new restrictions go into effect July 24.

Here are some of the new restrictions:

  • Social gatherings can’t exceed 50 people
  • Indoor religious services can be held at 50% capacity. Outdoor services may continue without restriction.
  • Bars and nightclubs that don’t serve food must close until at least Aug. 12, including bar seating at restaurants.
  • Indoor restaurant service may operate at 50% capacity. Outdoor seating remains preferred.
  • Hair salons, spas and tattoo parlors may operate by appointment only
  • Gyms and fitness centers may operate at 25% capacity.
  • All in-person schooling is delayed until Aug. 5

Watch more here:

