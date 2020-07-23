Hogsett: Bars, nightclubs to close under new restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS – Mayor Joe Hogsett announced new restrictions in the city of Indianapolis due to an increase of COVID-19.

The new restrictions go into effect July 24.

Here are some of the new restrictions:

Social gatherings can’t exceed 50 people

Indoor religious services can be held at 50% capacity. Outdoor services may continue without restriction.

Bars and nightclubs that don’t serve food must close until at least Aug. 12, including bar seating at restaurants.

Indoor restaurant service may operate at 50% capacity. Outdoor seating remains preferred.

Hair salons, spas and tattoo parlors may operate by appointment only

Gyms and fitness centers may operate at 25% capacity.

All in-person schooling is delayed until Aug. 5

