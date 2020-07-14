Wayne Township school board votes to delay reopening to Aug. 12

INDIANAPOLIS — Wayne Township Schools is pushing back the start of its school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wayne Township school board voted Monday night to delay the reopening of its schools by two weeks to Aug. 12. The district previously planned to begin in-person classes on July 29.

MSD Wayne Township chief communications officer Mary Lang said the decision was made to ensure each school had enough safety measures in place to protect students, teachers and staff.

The school district previously announced it would require all staff and students in grades 4-12 to wear masks at school. It is also giving students the option for virtual learning at home.