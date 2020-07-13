West Lafayette mayor orders masks to be worn in city

WEST LAFAYETTE — West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis issued an executive order on Monday that requires masks to be worn in the city due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the executive order, people must wear a mask or face covering in a place of business, at a building operated by the city, on public transportation, in taxis and ride-sharing vehicles, at workplaces in high-density settings, such as manufacturing, construction and agriculture, and in any outdoor space where social distancing is not possible.

The order went into effect immediately. People who violate the order could face a fine of $100 for their first violation and $250 for each subsequent violation.

The executive order says all places of business must require employees, contractors, volunteers and anyone who interacts with the public to wear a face covering.

"Any manager, owner, or person in charge of a place of business who fails or refuses to comply with this Order may be found in violation of this Order and any license issued by the City may be subject to review and revocation by the Mayor," the executive order says.

Exceptions to the order include people who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition, children under six years old and people seated at a restaurant or bar.

More than 40,000 students are scheduled to return to Purdue University in August for the beginning of in-person classes.

Masks are currently required in Marion, Elkhart, LaGrange and St. Joseph counties.

