WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization has reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours.

The UN health agency said on Sunday that Brazil led the way with 54,771 cases tallied and the US next at 36,617.

Over 15,400 came in in India. Experts say rising case counts can reflect multiple factors including more widespread testing as well as broader infection.

Overall in the pandemic, WHO has reported 8,708,008 cases, 183,020 in the last 24 hours with 461,715 deaths worldwide, with a daily increase of 4,743.

More than two-thirds of those new deaths were reported in the Americas.