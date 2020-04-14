WWE deemed 'essential business' by Gov. DeSantis, a Fla. mayor says

Just like hospital workers, restaurant staff and pharmacy employees, Governor Ron DeSantis reportedly considers WWE wrestlers as essential workers.

That is, according to one Florida mayor.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said on Monday that the professional wrestling league was initially considered a nonessential business but after a conversation with Gov. DeSantis' office, WWE was declared essential and will be allowed to stay in business.

"With some conversation with the Governor's office regarding the Governor's order, they were deemed an essential business," Demings said. "And so, therefore, they were allowed to remain open."

Footage of @OCFLMayor 's statement on WWE running live TV tapings within the county right now: pic.twitter.com/6HVJr2TxcO — Harry (@harryaaron) April 13, 2020

Demings' revelation comes a day after a WWE employee tested positve for coronavirus. WWE said that employee did not have contact with anyone from the league since being exposed and "is doing well, and made a complete recovery."

WWE did not release the identity of the worker who tested positive.

Last month, WWE moved its highly-anticipated WrestleMania 36 from Raymond James Stadium to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando due to coronavirus concerns. The event was held without fans in order to follow CDC's recommendations to avoid large gatherings.