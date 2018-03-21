WANTED BY FBI: Fugitive from Indy accused of sexually abusing 11-year-old and recording it on phone

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for a federal fugitive from Indianapolis who is accused of using his cell phone to take pictures and videos of him sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl.

Gustavo Aguilar-Cruz, 41, is a fugitive who has eluded law enforcement. The FBI issued charges against him after a young girl told them that he had been abusing her for several years.

Investigators served search warrants on Cruz’s home and vehicle and seized several electronic devices that contained child pornography. Many of those images show Cruz engaging in sexual activity with the young victim, according to the FBI. They were unable to locate Cruz.

Cruz is described as a Hispanic male who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds. He has brown eyes, dark hair and a mole on his right cheek.

Anyone who knows where Cruz may be should contact the FBI at (317) 845-7055 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.