Girls high school basketball coach arrested, accused of having sexual relationship with student

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. -- A girls' high school basketball coach has been arrested and charged with having a sexual relationship with a student.

Indiana State Police arrested Chad Pindell, 36, Sunday after a nearly two-month-long investigation.

Pindell was the Volunteer Assistant Coach for the Jac-Cen-Del High School Girls Basketball Team but was removed from the position after the investigation began in early February.

Investigators say Pindell had contacted a 17-year-old student through social media in early 2018 had been sending her nude photos of himself. At some point during their relationship, Pindell and the student engaged in sexual activity at the school, according to state police.

Pindell is currently charged with felony child seduction and felony dissemination of harmful material to a minor.

The incident remains under investigation by Indiana State Police.

MORE TOP STORIES | Woman overdoses on heroin in bathroom at Riley Hospital for Children | Co-defendant in federal Grundy case to plead guilty to trafficking in heroin, meth | New Palestine mom says popular hair product left family's hair falling out in clumps | Man fills up gas tank, only to find water | 22-year-old arrested in connection with St. Patrick's Day murder

Top Trending Videos