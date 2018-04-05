Man in motorized wheelchair thrown from pothole, people run to help

Matt McKinney
1:42 PM, Apr 5, 2018
An Indianapolis woman was moved to tears after seeing random strangers' response when a wheelchair-bound man was flung after hitting a pothole.

A man crossing the walk in his motorized wheelchair hit a "damn pothole," as she called it, and went flying forward. 

Carissa Brammer was driving on 86th Street Wednesday morning when she stopped at the stoplight at the Monon Trail crossing.

A man crossing the walk in his motorized wheelchair hit a "damn pothole," as she called it, and went flying forward.

He was lying flat on his back in the middle of the intersection when people came running to help. 

"The first guy out was a suit and tie guy in his Lexus," she wrote. "Then an Asian man in his Lexus. Then a furniture delivery man. Then a couple black men. It was beautiful. The guys just kept coming."

The stop light went through several rotations, but nobody moved or honked until the man was safely on the other side. 

Check out Brammer's full post below:

