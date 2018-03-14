How to tell if your used car was once used for ride shares

Springtime is one of the busiest times to buy and sell a used car, but if you’re looking to buy, you’ll want to check a few things you probably never thought about. Here is advice Consumer Reports has when buying a used car:

When buying a car, most customers check out the vehicle history report, which is what you should do. But, one thing the report won’t tell you is if that car was used as a ride sharing vehicle for Uber or Lyft.

Without this information, you’ll want to check the mileage. A telltale sign a car was used for ride sharing is a newer car that has a lot of miles.

Next, check the rear seat for excess wear and tear.

You’ll also want to look for residue from stickers. Uber and Lyft drivers have to display their stickers on the front or rear windshields.

If there are signs that the car was use for ride sharing, you’ll want to reach out to the manufacturer, not the dealer, to ask how many miles remain covered on the warranty. Whenever purchasing a used car, remember have it inspected by an independent mechanic.