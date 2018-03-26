Indiana teacher accused of molesting 12-year-old student at least 36 times

CORYDON, Ind. (AP) - A southern Indiana elementary school teacher has been charged with 36 counts of child molesting involving a single child over a three year period.

Prosecutor Otto Schalk said Monday that Corey Faith has admitted the molestations occurred from 2005 to 2007 in the defendant's home, his classroom at New Middletown Elementary School in Corydon and elsewhere.

At an initial hearing Monday in Harrison Superior Court, a not guilty plea was entered on behalf of Faith. He was being held at the Harrison County Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

A probable cause affidavit says the victim was 12 years old when the molestations began.

Online court records didn't list an attorney for Faith.

The South Harrison Community School Corp. delivered notice Monday of its intent to fire Faith.

