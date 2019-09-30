16 students transported from McKenzie Career Center after receiving the wrong shot

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP — Multiple students were transported from the McKenzie Career Center Monday morning after they received the wrong shot during testing.

The Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township released a statement Monday afternoon saying the students were receiving a TB skin test from medical personnel from the Community Health Network when it was discovered that 16 of those students had been given insulin instead.

"As soon as the error was discovered, and working closely with Community Health Network, immediate action was taken to care for those students," the school district's statement read.

All 16 students were transported to the hospital.

"We are working closely with Community Health Network to determine the cause of the error; and to evaluate processes as needed."

