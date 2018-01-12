20-year-old Florida man claims $281 million lump sum in Mega Millions jackpot

A 20-year-old man from Port Richey, Florida came forward Friday as the sole winner of the $451 million Mega Millions jackpot from the drawing held last Friday.

Shane Missler chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment in the amount of $281,874,999.00.

The ticket was a quick-pick ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, Shane says "I'm only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity."

On January 5, 2018, the Mega Millions winning numbers were 28-30-39-59-70 and the Mega Ball was 10.

Missler redeemed the ticket Friday in Tallahassee with his father and his attorney, Walt Blenner of Blenner Law Group.

According to Missler's attorney, he purchased the Mega Millions ticket with the proceeds from a winning scratch-off lottery ticket. He purchased five Mega Millions quick pick tickets.

Missler recently "retired" from his job at a local background screening company and "looks forward to a future of taking care of his family, of educating himself to be a good steward of this fortune and in remaining as grounded as he is."

Shane will relocate from Tampa Bay, according to his attorney.

"Although I'm young I've had a crash course this week in financial management and I feel so fortunate to have this incredible wealth and team behind me. I intend to take care of my family, have some fun along the way, and cement a path for financial success so that I can leave a legacy far into the future. I have always been one to encourage the idea of chasing dreams and I believe life is about the pursuit of passion. I am 20 years old and my journey has only just begun. If there is one thing I have learned thus far in my short time on this earth is that those who maintain a positive mindset and stay true to themselves get rewarded. I look forward to the future."

The quick-pick ticket was sold at 7-Eleven storer, which will receive $100,000 bonus commission for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.