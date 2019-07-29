MONROE COUNTY — An 8-year-old girl who died after being struck by a propeller of a boat in Lake Monroe on Sunday has been identified.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the young girl was boating with her father and friends on Lake Monroe when the accident occurred.

The little girl was transported to IU Health in Bloomington where she was pronounced dead. The Monroe County Coroner identified the girl as Callee Crones-Arias of Martinsville.

The coroner says Callee had injuries to her chest, abdoment and lower extremities. Her cause of death has not been released. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday morning.

The details surrounding the accident are still under investigation and have not been released at this time, although DNR says the girl was wearing a life jacket at the time.

