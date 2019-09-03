MARTINSVILLE — A child and three adults have died and one person is still missing after a boat capsized on the White River in Morgan County late Monday evening.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources PIO Angela Goldman said a large family was spending Labor Day on the river picnicking and fishing and seven people were on a john boat when it capsized, sending them all into the water. Several people were pulled from the water, but three remain missing.

Emilia Vargas, 73, Mexico, and Amisadai Elel Conchas, 6, were pulled from the water and rushed to the hospital in critical condition where they later died.

Crews searched the water late into the evening Monday, but had to call off the search. They resumed the search at the Three Rivers Public Access off State Road 67, just north of Martinsville around 8 a.m.

Rescue crews resumed the search Tuesday and recovered the bodies of Niseforo Sanchez, 63, Mexico and Rigoberto Conchas, 40, Indianapolis from the river between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. One person, Antonio Sanchez-Maldonado, 32, Indianapolis, remains missing.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the search for Sanchez-Maldonado will resume at 8 a.m. Wednesday.