20-year-old woman killed in Bartholomew County crash

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. -- A 20-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Bartholomew County Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 9:50 p.m., near the intersection of State Street and County Road 200 S.

The driver of a 2003 Ford Explorer, Chyenne Marie Wray, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Wray was driving north on State Street when the vehicle left the road and rolled multiple times. Wray was ejected and killed.

It is unknown what caused the Explorer to leave the road.

