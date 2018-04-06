Body of missing 26-year-old kayaker from Columbus found

COLUMBUS, Ind. -- The body of a missing kayaker from Columbus was found Friday afternoon, according to Indiana Conservation Officers
Search and rescue personnel located the body of Keygan Matlock around 4 p.m. about 100 yards from where his kayak was found earlier in the day between Tannehill Bridge and Lowell Bridge on the Driftwood River.
Matlock, 26, was last seen Thursday around 10:30 a.m.
He told friends and family he might go kayaking on the Driftwood or Flatrock Rivers near Columbus.
Here is the announcement of the discovery of Matlock's body from Indiana Conservation Officer Angela Goldman: