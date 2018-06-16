Body of 6-year-old recovered from Flat Rock River

COLUMBUS, Ind. -- After two days of searching, the body of a 6-year-old boy who was swept away by the Flat Rock River in on Thursday was recovered early Saturday morning.
Indiana Conservation officers say Brendan Sperry was with his mother, a brother, two sisters, and a cousin on a sandbar at the park around 3 p.m. on Thursday when he went into deep water and disappeared.
Brendan was not wearing a life vest.
The sandbar is where two rivers converge to form the east fork of the White River. DNR officers say a strong current, combined with high water from Thursday's flooding, made for a dangerous combination.
Family members say Brendan had just finished kindergarten. He was looking forward to summer break and first grade in a couple of months.
Brendan's family had just moved to Columbus. His father is a member of the Indiana National Guard and was stationed in Australia but is expected back in the state sometime Saturday.