Body of 6-year-old recovered from Flat Rock River

Katie Cox
10:21 AM, Jun 16, 2018
5 hours ago

After two days of searching, the body of a 6-year-old boy who was swept away by the Flat Rock River in on Thursday was recovered early Saturday morning. Indiana Conservation officers say Brendan Sperry was with his mother, a brother, two sisters, and a cousin on a sandbar at the park around 3 p.m. on Thursday when he went into deep water and disappeared.  Brendan was not wearing a life vest.

Crews spent all day Friday looking for the boy who was swept off a sand bar into the Flat Rock River on Thursday afternoon. Brendan's father, who is with the Indiana National Guard, is expected back on Saturday.

River conditions are hampering the search for 6-year-old Brendan Sperry.

6-year-old Brendan Sperry was on a sand bar Thursday when he was swept away by the Flat Rock River. The focus of the search for Brendan is mainly on the area where he was last seen.

The search for a 6-year-old boy who was swept away by the Flat Rock River in Columbus resumed Friday morning.

Brandon Sperry was on a sand bar with his family Thursday when he waded into deep water. A cousin tried to save Brandon but was unable to do so.

Another child was among the first to try to rescue the 6-year-old boy. The current was too swift. The boy was not wearing a life vest

The family of the 6-year-old boy tried to get to him when he fell off a sandbar but they were unable. He was not wearing a life vest.

The boy was on a sandbar with his family when he was swept away. He was not wearing a life vest, according to police and Indiana Conservation Officers.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Brendan Sperry, 6, was swept away near a sand bar on the Flat Rock River

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Columbus police
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, Ind. -- After two days of searching, the body of a 6-year-old boy who was swept away by the Flat Rock River in on Thursday was recovered early Saturday morning.

Indiana Conservation officers say Brendan Sperry was with his mother, a brother, two sisters, and a cousin on a sandbar at the park around 3 p.m. on Thursday when he went into deep water and disappeared. 

Brendan was not wearing a life vest. 

The sandbar is where two rivers converge to form the east fork of the White River. DNR officers say a strong current, combined with high water from Thursday's flooding, made for a dangerous combination.

Family members say Brendan had just finished kindergarten. He was looking forward to summer break and first grade in a couple of months.

Brendan's family had just moved to Columbus. His father is a member of the Indiana National Guard and was stationed in Australia but is expected back in the state sometime Saturday. 

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the Sherry family to pay for funeral expenses. Click here for more information.

MORE TOP STORIES | If you have colored lights on your vehicle change them before July 1 | 5 kids shot at birthday party in Lawrence, 14-year-old arrested | 14-year-old dies after being shot in the head at birthday party in Lawrence | One dead in multi-vehicle crash involving two semis, multiple others injured | Beech Grove High School graduate selling or donating possessions before returning to Mexico

Top Trending Videos

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News