Body of 6-year-old recovered from Flat Rock River

COLUMBUS, Ind. -- After two days of searching, the body of a 6-year-old boy who was swept away by the Flat Rock River in on Thursday was recovered early Saturday morning.

Indiana Conservation officers say Brendan Sperry was with his mother, a brother, two sisters, and a cousin on a sandbar at the park around 3 p.m. on Thursday when he went into deep water and disappeared.

Brendan was not wearing a life vest.

The sandbar is where two rivers converge to form the east fork of the White River. DNR officers say a strong current, combined with high water from Thursday's flooding, made for a dangerous combination.

Family members say Brendan had just finished kindergarten. He was looking forward to summer break and first grade in a couple of months.

Brendan's family had just moved to Columbus. His father is a member of the Indiana National Guard and was stationed in Australia but is expected back in the state sometime Saturday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the Sherry family to pay for funeral expenses. Click here for more information.

