Christmas tree catches fire, destroys Columbus man's home on Christmas Eve

COLUMBUS, Ind. -- A Columbus man told firefighters that he saw his Christmas tree going up in flames shortly before the rest of his house caught fire early Christmas Eve morning.
Firefighters were called to the home in the Candlelight Village mobile home park just before 1 a.m.
The 48-year-old homeowner told firefighters he was painting his bedroom at the rear of the home when he heard his smoke alarm sounding in the hallway. When he opened the door, the man said he saw his Christmas tree burning in the living room. The man was able to safely evacuate the home before calling 911.
Columbus Firefighters had to battle heavy fire and smoke coming from the home but were able to quickly get it under control.
No one was injured.
Investigators say the tree was "live" and the homeowner had admitted to not watering it for "a couple days" before the fire. The homeowner also had a space heater in the living room of the home but investigators have not determined the exact cause of the fire.