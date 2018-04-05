Crews rescue driver who drove into floodwaters

Chris Slaby
11:37 AM, Apr 5, 2018
1 hour ago

Provided by Sheriff Matt Myers

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY- If you’ve heard it once, you’ve heard it countless times during flood season: turn around, don’t drown.

Now, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office is urging that after they had to rescue a driver who drove into floodwaters that were several feet deep.
    
Sheriff Matt Myers said that happened at 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday on Tannehill Road, west of Taylorsville by the Flatrock River.

The Bartholomew County Water Rescue and Recovery Team found the driver behind the wheel of his vehicle with water up to his chest. The vehicle had been swept off the roadway into a field.

Estimates put the water at four feet deep with a very strong current. Thankfully, crews were able to get the driver out. The driver was then evaluated and able to go home.

