Missing 26-year-old Columbus man's kayak found

COLUMBUS, Ind. -- The kayak belonging to a missing 26-year-old Columbus man was found Friday morning.

Keygan Matlock, 26, last spoke to his friends or family at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. He discussed going kayaking at the Driftwood or Flatrock rivers near Columbus.

Police were called when he didn't return home Thursday. His kayak was found between Tannehill Bridge and Lowell bridge on the Driftwood River

"That gives us further confirmation that he was indeed on the river," said Lt. Angela Goldman, Indiana Conservation Officer. "We still have a big area to search and we still don't have a good spot on where he may be."

Matlock is 5-foot-8-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last known to be in the Tannehill Trailer Park area and is believed to be wearing a bright yellow coat with a black and yellow stocking cap.

If you have any information on Matlock's whereabouts, contact Indiana Conservation Officer Dispatch at 812-837-9536.

