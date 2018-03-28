More than 100 birds removed from alleged cockfighting ring in Brown County

Matt McKinney
1:58 PM, Mar 28, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mark Herrin

Brown County Sheriff's Department
Darina Herrin

Brown County Sheriff's Department
Randall Herrin 

Brown County Sheriff's Department
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. -- More than 100 birds were removed from a house Wednesday morning in Brown County, Indiana in a cockfighting investigation.

The Indiana Gaming Commission assisted in serving two search warrants -- one in the 9000 block of Grandview Road, the other at 1100 Jonesville Road. The investigation has been going on for six months, a spokesperson from the Indiana Gaming Commission said. 

The birds were found at the Grandview address. They were seized by the ASPCA. 

Three people have been taken into custody and booked into the Brown County Jail. They are Mark Herrin, Darina Herrin, and Randall Herrin, the Indiana Gaming Commission spokesperson said.

Law enforcement in Kentucky is also involved in the investigation.

 

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

