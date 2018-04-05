Woman rescued from flood water, then arrested on drug charges

Matt McKinney
10:32 AM, Apr 5, 2018
COLUMBUS, Ind. -- A Columbus, Indiana woman was arrested on drug charges early Thursday morning after she needed to be rescued from flood water.

At about 12:20 a.m., officers with the Columbus Police Department responded to the 400 block of Jonesville Road for a water rescue. 

The driver of a Toyota car, Andrea N. Bush, 29, drove around road closure signs to cross a flooded part of Jonesville Road, police say. Her vehicle stalled in the water, which covered its hood. 

After she was rescued, police found marijuana, cocaine, and prescription pills in her possession. She also had no valid driver's license. 

She was arrested on the following preliminary charges: 

  • Possession of Cocaine (Level 6 Felony)
  • Possession of a Legend Drug (Level 6 Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class A Misdemeanor)
  • Possession of Marijuana (Class B Misdemeanor)
  • Operating a Vehicle Without a License (Class C Misdemeanor)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class C Misdemeanor)

Bush was also cited for disregarding a traffic control sign.

