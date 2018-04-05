Woman rescued from flood water, then arrested on drug charges

Fair
HI: 46°
LO: 39°
COLUMBUS, Ind. -- A Columbus, Indiana woman was arrested on drug charges early Thursday morning after she needed to be rescued from flood water.
At about 12:20 a.m., officers with the Columbus Police Department responded to the 400 block of Jonesville Road for a water rescue.
The driver of a Toyota car, Andrea N. Bush, 29, drove around road closure signs to cross a flooded part of Jonesville Road, police say. Her vehicle stalled in the water, which covered its hood.
After she was rescued, police found marijuana, cocaine, and prescription pills in her possession. She also had no valid driver's license.
She was arrested on the following preliminary charges:
Bush was also cited for disregarding a traffic control sign.
MORE TOP STORIES | Woman overdoses on heroin in bathroom at Riley Hospital for Children | Co-defendant in federal Grundy case to plead guilty to trafficking in heroin, meth | New Palestine mom says popular hair product left family's hair falling out in clumps | Man fills up gas tank, only to find water | 22-year-old arrested in connection with St. Patrick's Day murder
Top Trending Videos
A missing man from Columbus, Indiana may have been kayaking when he went missing Wednesday.
A Columbus, Indiana woman was arrested on drug charges early Thursday morning after she needed to be rescued from flood water.
One person was killed Thursday morning in a crash in Kokomo, Indiana.
There is currently "significant" housing discrimination in Marion County, according to a recent study.
Some of the frustration Indianapolis residents have over the city's pothole problems has turned into a warning sign on the far west…