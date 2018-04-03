25-year-old Indy woman killed in Zionsville crash

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. -- A 25-year-old Indianapolis woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Zionsville Monday evening.
Zionsville Police Department officers and Zionsville firefighters both responded to the crash at Ansley Drive and US 421 just before 7 p.m.
According to police, a white 2016 Ford Explorer left the roadway and crashed. The driver, Aubrey Conrad, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to St. Vincent's Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.