Former boys & girls club head accused of spending nearly $40K of the organizations money

LEBANON, Ind. -- The former head of a Boone County boys and girls club is accused of spending thousands of dollars of the organization's money on herself.
Police say Leah Pickens was the Executive Director of the Lebanon Area Boys and Girls Club between 2015 - 2017 when she spent nearly $38,000 of the organization's money.
Pickens is accused of using the money to buy things like designer purses, a meat smoker, new cabinets and countertops for her home and a vacuum cleaner among other things.
Pickens is facing multiple felony charges including theft and counterfeiting.
The incident remains under investigation by the Lebanon Police Department.
