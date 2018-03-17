Fundraiser Saturday to benefit family of Deputy Jacob Pickett

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. -- A fundraiser that will benefit the family of Deputy Jacob Pickett will take place Saturday, March 17, at the Pet Valu store in Zionsville.

The "Celebration of Life for Deputy Pickett" starts at noon and runs through 6:30 p.m.

There will be refreshments, raffles, and rescues with adoptable pets.

A dog wash fundraiser will take place from noon until 3 p.m. and there will be nail trims from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Pickett family.

Deputy Pickett was fatally shot in the line of duty on March 2.

