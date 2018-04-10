Kroger hosting job fair to fill more than 100 open positions for future Zionsville store

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. -- Kroger is hosting an open job fair Wednesday to help fill more than 100 positions at their future store in Zionsville.

The job fair will be held at the Wingate by Wyndham at 6420 Intech Commons Drive in Indianapolis from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. on April 11.

Every job fair attendee will also receive free Kroger swag.

The opening date for the new store, located at 10679 N. Michigan Road, has not been released.

Some of the positions to be filled are:

Cashiers

Grocery Clerks

Deli Clerks

Baggers

Pharmacy Technicians

Meat & Seafood Clerks

Multiple shift schedules are available but vary by location.

Kroger is also hiring at all of its Indianapolis locations. For more information on those openings, you can visit jobs.kroger.com.

