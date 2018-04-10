Kroger hosting job fair to fill more than 100 open positions for future Zionsville store

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 32°
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. -- Kroger is hosting an open job fair Wednesday to help fill more than 100 positions at their future store in Zionsville.
The job fair will be held at the Wingate by Wyndham at 6420 Intech Commons Drive in Indianapolis from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. on April 11.
Every job fair attendee will also receive free Kroger swag.
The opening date for the new store, located at 10679 N. Michigan Road, has not been released.
GROCERY WARS | Kroger takes shot at Amazon & Walmart with cashier-free stores
Some of the positions to be filled are:
Multiple shift schedules are available but vary by location.
Kroger is also hiring at all of its Indianapolis locations. For more information on those openings, you can visit jobs.kroger.com.
RELATED | Kroger launches online ordering for Carmel store, others to follow
MORE TOP STORIES | Two men killed after two planes collide at Marion airport | One person killed, five others injured after pursuit ends in fiery crash on Indy's east side | Man identified who was shot during meeting to sell drone in Lawrence | IMPD: Mother, son arrested with more than $1 million in meth, cocaine | Indianapolis man charged with murder of longtime friend
Top Trending Videos
Police in Marion are searching for two men after a woman says they broke into her home while she was sleeping trying to find her 15-year-old…
Andrew Luck said he feels good, hopes to be full go when training camp begins and believes he will be a better overall quarterback when…
A former northwest Indiana teacher faces nearly two dozen charges for his alleged sexual misconduct with boys during after-school baseball lessons.
Early voting for Indiana’s May primary election is now underway statewide at county clerk’s offices and via mailed-in ballots.
Construction is underway on a new jail expansion in Hamilton County.
Kroger is hosting an open job fair Wednesday to help fill more than 100 positions at their future store in Zionsville.
The Zionsville Town Council voted Monday to ban tobacco, e-cigarettes, and vaping in parks and places of employment.
One person was killed in an early morning crash on I-65 in Boone County. Traffic was backed up for hours as the investigation wrapped up.
A 25-year-old Indianapolis woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Zionsville Monday evening.
A scammer is using the memory of Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett to steal money from unsuspecting donors.
A substitute bus driver in Lebanon was fired last week after the district says she pulled over on the side of the interstate and allowed two…