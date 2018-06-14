Man charged with killing Deputy Pickett seeks change of venue
Associated Press
10:46 PM, Jun 13, 2018
11:16 PM, Jun 13, 2018
LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a central Indiana sheriff’s deputy wants his trial moved.
Attorneys for 21-year-old Anthony Baumgardt of Lebanon have filed for a change of venue from Boone County. Baumgardt is charged in the March 2 shooting of Jacob Pickett, who was chasing of Baumgardt with his police dog. The 34-year-old Boone County deputy died three days later.