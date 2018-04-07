One person killed in crash on I-65

ZIONSVILLE, Ind.-- One person was killed in an early morning crash on I-65 south when another driver did not notice a stopped car in the right lane.

The crash happened at mile marker 131 near State Road 334 in Boone County just before 6 a.m on Saturday.

Police say an SUV did not noticed a smaller sedan sitting idle in the right lane and slammed into the back of it.

After nearly two hours of being shutdown for the crash investigation, all lanes were re-opened to traffic around 8 a.m.