One person killed in crash on I-65

Courtney Kiley
7:20 AM, Apr 7, 2018
Deadly crash on I-65 south in Boone County early Saturday morning. 

ZIONSVILLE, Ind.-- One person was killed in an early morning crash on I-65 south when another driver did not notice a stopped car in the right lane. 

The crash happened at mile marker 131 near State Road 334 in Boone County just before 6 a.m on Saturday. 

Police say an SUV did not noticed a smaller sedan sitting idle in the right lane and slammed into the back of it. 

After nearly two hours of being shutdown for the crash investigation, all lanes were re-opened to traffic around 8 a.m.  

