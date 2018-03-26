Scammer using memory of Deputy Jacob Pickett to steal money

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. -- A scammer is using the memory of Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett to steal money from unsuspecting donors.

Indiana Going Blue posted a warning on its Facebook page Sunday of a person claiming to be Richard Davis is collecting donations for the Pickett family.

The scammer would only accept credit cards in his calls.

The group actually collecting donations says they would never call, and anybody interested in helping the Pickett family should contact the Boone County Sheriff's Department.

