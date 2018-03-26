Man dies after setting off car explosion in parking lot

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. -- A man died last week after setting off an explosion in his own car in a parking lot in Brown County, Indiana.

On March 16, police in Brown County responded to a report of an explosion at the Green Valley Motor Lodge. The explosion caused damage to the building and at least one vehicle belonging to one of the guests at the lodge.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned a Chrysler PT Cruiser was the source of the explosion. The person in the car actually drove away from the scene, and was pulled over by police a couple of miles away.

The explosion happened when a propane gas tank was ignited via a cigarette, police say.

The driver was hospitalized, and police began investigating him for drunken driving. While executing a search warrant for his room, police found a suicide note, "apologizing for the mess," according to a release from the Brown County prosecutor. A longer, more extensive suicide note was found on the man's laptop.

The man died on March 21. RTV6 is not identifying the man at this time. The matter has been considered closed by police.

